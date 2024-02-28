Houston police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man on Wednesday.

According to HPD Lieutenant Larry Crowson, officers responded to the 9700 block of Goldcrest about a shooting and found an SUV inside a ditch.

An 18-year-old was found and was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital.

Preliminary reports say the man was in an altercation with other men and it is believed a white pickup truck was involved, but Lt. Crowson says they are investigating to confirm.

Authorities are looking for any surveillance video and talking to witnesses.

Lt. Crowson stated the shooting was not related to any others nearby, but they will investigate. He also says there was no shooting at Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center High School after alleged reports said there was.

Houston ISD sent out a statement:

This is an important message for Sam Houston MSTC parents from Principal Diego Linares. Our campus was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigated suspicious activity in the area. We received the all clear from Houston PD and HISD PD and the designation was lifted. Our students were safe, the building was secured, and our instructional day continued as normal. If you have any questions, please contact our school at 713-696-0200. Again, this is an important message for Sam Houston MSTC parents from Principal Diego Linares.