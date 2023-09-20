Houston shooting: 1 killed, suspect on the run following shooting in SE Houston

Houston police are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting on Houston's southeast side on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are very limited, but officials said the shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Reeves.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: Shooting incident leaves man injured, woman in custody

Officials said an adult male died on the scene.

The suspect was said to have fled on foot and might be injured.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Texas State University police, University of Houston police, and Metro police are assisting in the search of the area.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.