Houston crime: Shooting incident leaves man injured, woman in custody

Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in east Houston.

Authorities received reports of a dispute between a man and a woman in a car.

The dispute escalated when the woman allegedly shot the man. The man has been transported to the hospital by ambulance.

HPD has the woman in custody.

This is a developing story; we will provide more details as they become available.