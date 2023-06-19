Houston police are searching for a suspect after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Main Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to police, the suspect reportedly approached a man and shot him several times before fleeing the scene. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Main Street.

SUGGESTED: Security guard shot in struggle with robbery suspect at FM 1960 game room: HCSO

Police say another person who was sleeping on a sidewalk nearby was shot in the hand, but he didn’t see anything. He was also taken to the hospital and is expected to okay.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time. The investigation continues.