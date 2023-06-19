A security guard was shot and killed during a struggle with a suspect who attempted to rob a game room in north Harris County, authorities say.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 5000 block of FM 1960 W near Greenwood Forest Drive just after midnight Monday morning.

They found a man, believed to be in his late 40s or 50s, on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, a suspect is believed to have entered a nondescript game room at the location in an attempt to rob it.

Deputies say the security guard and the suspect got into a struggle that started inside of the business and then made it outside. That’s where authorities say the security guard was shot multiple times.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect then got into a car and fled the scene. Authorities believe someone else may have been waiting in the car.

Authorities say several patrons at the business left the scene after the shooting, and the sheriff’s office wants to speak with them.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).