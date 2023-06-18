Harris County crash: Driver crashed into Starbucks, barista injured
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene after one person was injured in a major crash.
According to Constable Mark Herman, officials responded to the 20500 block of North Freeway after a car crashed into a Starbucks.
Authorities say a driver lost control and drove into the building.
EMS is also on the scene treating a barista who was injured in the incident.
No other information has been released at this time.