Harris County dive team, authorities search for man who went underwater

According to authorities, they are on scene in northeast Harris County near San Jacinto River for a man who went underwater.

Details are limited at this time, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office units and the Dive Team are responding to the Magnolia Gardens area in the 17700 block of Riverside Drive.

An adult male, believed to be around 24-years-old, disappeared beneath the water's surface and has not resurfaced.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.