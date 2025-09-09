Houston Shepherd Park attack: Arrest made after recent attacks

The Brief FOX 26 has learned an arrest has been made in connection with the recent attacks at Shepherd Park. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office, a juvenile suspect has been arrested. As FOX 26 has reported, two assaults were reported at Shepherd Park late last month.



One of the attacks occurred at 9:30 a.m. along Martin Road. Officials said during that incident a man grabbed a woman by the forearm and tried to pull her toward a tree-covered area. She yelled "fire" to draw attention, and the man ran off.

The second attack occurred the following day along Dusmere Street. Investigators said the same man tried to pull another woman into the brush. A bystander intervened and chased him away.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the age of the suspect nor have they identified the suspect.