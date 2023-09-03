Houston police say a security guard fatally shot a man who allegedly pointed a gun at him.

The shooting was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a gas station in the 15600 block of the Eastex Freeway.

Authorities arrived and found a man with two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident began when the man and a female pulled up into the parking lot.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on the Eastex Freeway.

The security guard reportedly saw the vehicle hanging out for a bit and asked the man to leave.

The man agreed, but then the man and female became verbally aggressive with the security guard, police say.

The security guard was reportedly afraid it would escalate, so he pulled his handgun out and put it to his side and asked them to leave again, police say.

Police say the man then went to his vehicle, got a handgun and pointed it at the security guard.

At that point, police say the security guard fired his weapon twice, striking the man in the chest.

Police said they were speaking with witnesses who corroborated the security guard’s version of what happened. They were also checking for surveillance video.

Police say the female also remained at the scene and was detained.