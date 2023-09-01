Harris County: Increase in holiday weekend travel in the air and on the road with no refusal initiative

This is what's known as the last official weekend of summer. According to AAA, holiday weekend travel is expected to be 4% higher than last Labor Day for domestic travel and 44% higher for international trips.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly at Hobby Airport on Friday afternoon.

"I was surprised at how light it is today," said LeeAnn Summers, who was flying to Atlanta. "One third of Americans will be traveling this weekend. I saw this morning on the news."

Air traveler Suzanne Rodriguez expected to see a bigger crowd at Hobby Airport.

"So far, so good," she said.

Officials estimate the uptick in air travel to continue through Tuesday.

AAA says most travelers will drive this holiday weekend, even though gas prices are still high.

"Harris County is ground zero and #1 in the nation for DWI's and DWI intoxication manslaughter deaths," said Harris County DA Kim Ogg.

That means multiple law enforcement agencies will be out in full force participating in a No Refusal initiative.

"We have a no refusal situation where we have a phlebotomist and a judge ready to go when we pull someone over under suspicion of being under the influence while driving," said Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen.

Law enforcement agencies conducted a No Refusal initiative last Memorial Day weekend.

"On the first night, we had 170 suspected drunk drivers that we took off the street," Rosen said.

The no-refusal initiative will run through Monday.

If you're planning on driving have a designated driver or get a cab or Uber.

"If it's after hours, we're going to get you. If it's early in the morning, we're going to get you. If it's in the middle of the day, we're going to get you," said Ogg.

DPS Troopers are also stepping up patrols through midnight September 4. They will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, speeders, and drivers under the influence.