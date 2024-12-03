Houston Roughnecks launch community ticket program on 'Giving Tuesday'

article

The Houston Roughnecks announced on Tuesday the launch of its Community Ticket Program for the 2025 UFL season, providing local businesses and individuals the opportunity to give back to the community.

According to a release, The Community Ticket Program provides an opportunity for nonprofit organizations, youth groups, and underserved families to engage with their hometown UFL team by receiving complimentary tickets to attend Houston Roughnecks home games at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium in 2025.

"When you buy a ticket, you’re giving back to the Houston community, bringing the excitement of football to Houston-area youth, their families, and the local nonprofits that work tirelessly to serve and uplift our great city," said Houston Roughnecks VP of Team Business and Event Operations Catherine Schultz in a news release.

Through the program, local businesses and individuals may purchase game tickets and unique fan experiences for Houston-area nonprofits, and the Roughnecks will manage those tickets by donating them to local organizations on their behalf.

COMMUNITY TICKET PROGRAM OPPORTUNITIES:

For Houston Businesses

The Community Ticket Program offers a tiered-pricing initiative for local businesses that consists of four levels, offering different quantities and fan experiences for nonprofit recipients, with prices ranging from $500-$10,000. Businesses interested in joining the program may contact the Roughnecks via email at tickets@UFLRoughnecks.com or by phone at 346-568-1077.



Tier 1: Community Champion ($10,000)

Tickets: 100 tickets per game donated to local non-profits (500 for season)

One (1) Fan Experience for three (3) home games

One (1) in-game PA read for one (1) home game

One (1) name recognition on main digital board for one (1) home game

One (1) name recognition in one (1) email newsletter to Roughnecks fan base

One (1) Houston Roughnecks Jersey



Tier 2: H-Town Hero ($5,000)

Tickets: 50 tickets per game donated to local non-profits (250 for season)

One (1) Fan Experience for two (2) home games

One (1) in-game PA read for one (1) home game

One (1) name recognition on main digital board for one (1) home game

One (1) name recognition in one (1) email newsletter to Roughnecks fan base

One (1) Houston Roughnecks Jersey



Tier 3: Roughnecks Partner ($1,000)

Tickets: 50 tickets to one (1) game donated to local nonprofits

One (1) Fan Experience for one(1) home game

One (1) in-game PA read for one (1) home game

One (1) Houston Roughnecks Jersey



Tier 4: Game Changer ($500)

Tickets: 25 tickets to one (1) game donated to local nonprofits

One (1) Fan Experience for one(1) home game

One (1) in-game PA read for one (1) home game

One (1) Houston Roughnecks Jersey



For Individuals – Single Game, Buy One, Give One Ticket Donations

The Single Game Ticket Offer (Buy One, Give One) allows individuals to purchase a $10 general admission ticket to be donated to a designated community partner, alongside their single game ticket purchase.



Nominate Your Nonprofit Organization

Apply to Become a Recipient: Beginning Dec. 3, 2024, Houston-area nonprofits may apply to participate in the Community Ticket Program, granting their eligibility to receive complimentary tickets throughout the 2025 Roughnecks season.

The 2025 UFL season kicks off March 28 with a 10-week regular season schedule, with the full schedule to be announced. Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL. To purchase season tickets, Roughneck fans can visit here.