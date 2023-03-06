Houston Rodeo honors law enforcement agencies with First Responders Day

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo honored area firefighters, law enforcement members, EMS and other emergency service agencies Monday with First Responders Day.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and Houston city leaders, held an event prior to the main rodeo event to recognize first responders.

SUGGESTED: Here's how to get tickets, passes for Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2023

"We thank you and for the sacrifices you make every single day, to keep Texans safe," said Governor Abbott. "Some people are alive today, because of the people we recognize today. What some of these people have done, have restored trust and confidence in our law enforcement officers."

16 First Responder of the Year Awards were given to recipients nominated from 15 Texas agencies and one group organization for selfless acts of leadership and heroism.

"Our first responders represent the very best of who we are, going above and beyond the call of duty to serve their fellow Texans," said Governor Abbott. "Today, we remember first responders who have lost their lives and honor those who have demonstrated extraordinary valor in the line of duty. Texans are forever grateful for our first responders and their loved ones, and the State of Texas will always support them in all that they do to keep our communities safe."

SUGGESTED: Houston Rodeo 2023 parking cheat sheet; find out where to park

First Responders of the Year honorees are nominated by peers and chosen by the rodeo's Armed Forces Appreciation Committee.

"It’s a great honor," said Deputy Constable Ruben Rebeles from Harris County Precinct 4. "There’s a lot of us out here. We don’t do this for the salary or benefits. We do this to take care of the community."

Deputy Constable Rebeles was one of the 16 award recipients Monday at the Houston Rodeo.

"Some people go their whole careers, 30 or 40 years and never get an award," said Rebeles. "I’ve had a short career, and I’ve been blessed."

First Responders Day is one of several "special days" organized by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo including Armed Forces Appreciation Day, Black Heritage Day, Go Tejano Day, and more.