$30K reward offered for info in Houston road rage shooting that injured girl

A reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for help finding the person responsible for a road rage shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl in Houston last week.

The increased reward was announced Monday during a press conference in which local leaders and the family of 9-year-old Ashanti Grant asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Police say Ashanti’s family was traveling on the Southwest Freeway around 9 p.m. February 8 when a white GMC Denali cut off her family’s vehicle multiple times. Shortly afterward, someone from the truck fired several shots at their car, hitting Ashanti in her head. Family said Ashanti was still in a medically induced coma several days later.

The shooting suspect driving the white GMC Denali was described as a Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years old, possibly with a female passenger.

On Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Troy Finner both shared this advice for the suspect: "Turn yourself in."

A combined reward of up to $30,000 – $5,000 from Crime Stoppers and $25,000 pledged by Tilman Fertitta – is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charging of a suspect in the case.

"I want to thank our Major Assaults Division. They have been working extremely hard to try to uncover some information, but at this time, we need more information. Do it because it's the right thing to do," Chief Finner said.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.