Grandmother of 9-year-old girl shot in head during road rage incident pleading for justice

The grandmother of a 9-year-old girl shot in the head during a road rage incident in southwest Houston is speaking out.

Days after being shot, Ashanti Grant is still in a medically induced coma after police say a white GMC Denali truck cut off the family while they were driving on Southwest Freeway around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly afterward, someone from the truck fired several shots at their car, hitting Ashanti in her head.

Her grandmother, Elaine Grant-Williams, told FOX 26 on Saturday they're surrounding Ashanti with love and prayers.

"She made a tremendous improvement as far as the swelling on the brain, [that] has improved a lot, but she’s still not out of the woods," she said. "It’s hard, but there’s no other way but to kind of lean on God to pull her and bring her through this."

Additionally, Ashanti's classmates are still trying to process what happened to their friends, which is something their young minds can barely comprehend.

"Very sad, I didn’t want to have it happen… but then it just happened," Annabelle Lee, her classmate said.

"Keep fighting, keep pushing through we’re all praying for you," Mikensie Wilson, another classmate said.

Simultaneously, her grandmother adds the family won't rest until the shooter is held accountable and asks the people to come forward if they have any information that will help bring them to justice.

"If someone knows something, speak up and say something," Grant-Williams said.

On Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston PD Chief Troy Finner are expected to deliver remarks about the investigation around 11 a.m. at HPD headquarters.