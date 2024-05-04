Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:33 AM CDT, Montgomery County
15
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:20 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:45 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from SAT 11:55 AM CDT until MON 5:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 12:14 PM CDT until SAT 3:15 PM CDT, Polk County

Houston road flooding near me: Closures for flooded streets today, May 4

By
Published  May 4, 2024 1:27pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston area communities were faced with heavy flooding and high water levels due to rain.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Many roadways were closed to help keep drivers and residents safe.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE

Here's a look at the high-water locations that have been reported on area roadways according to Houston TranStar on Saturday:

  • IH-69 Eastex Northbound At San Jacinto River
  • IH-10 East Eastbound At Monmouth Dr
  • IH-69 Eastex Southbound At San Jacinto River
  • FM-1485 Eastbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line
  • FM-1485 Northbound At Harris-Montgomery County Line
  • IH-69 Southbound At Creekwood Dr/Deerbrook