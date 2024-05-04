Houston road flooding near me: Closures for flooded streets today, May 4
HOUSTON - Houston area communities were faced with heavy flooding and high water levels due to rain.
Many roadways were closed to help keep drivers and residents safe.
Here's a look at the high-water locations that have been reported on area roadways according to Houston TranStar on Saturday:
- IH-69 Eastex Northbound At San Jacinto River
- IH-10 East Eastbound At Monmouth Dr
- IH-69 Eastex Southbound At San Jacinto River
- FM-1485 Eastbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line
- FM-1485 Northbound At Harris-Montgomery County Line
- IH-69 Southbound At Creekwood Dr/Deerbrook