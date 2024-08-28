Houston Restaurant Weeks - Zanti Cucina Italiana

Talk about some amazing options - Zanti Cucina Italiana at 1958 West Gray near River Oaks is supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks with 3 different menus a $25 2-course brunch, a $25 2- course lunch and a $55 3- course dinner.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Lunch 1st course

The restaurant is open:

Mon - Wed: 4 pm – 10 pm

Thu: 11 am – 10 pm

Fri - Sat: 11 am – 11 pm

Sun: 11 am – 9 pm

Reservations can be made through Open Table

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Sorbete

The Woodlands Zanti Trattoria is also participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks offering a slightly different menu for brunch, lunch and dinner.

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024 ends September 2nd!

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

