Houston Restaurant Weeks - Tavern by Hearsay

One of the newest restaurants in the Hearsay group, Tavern by Hearsay is located downtown at 737 Preston between Houston's Theater District and Market Square (where there is another Hearsay GastroLounge at 218 Travis Street)

The Tavern is offering $25 2- course brunch, $25 2- course lunch and $39 3- course dinner menus for HRW 2024.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Brunch 1st course

Katie Stone chats with Hearsay CEO Joseph Natale, about creating the "Pub", the food inspiration and other Hearsay restaurant plans.

She is also joined by Chef Juan Nunez, who reveals that the Tavern's fish and chips dish doesn't use Cod but a true Texas favorite.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Montecristo Eggrolls

Remember Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024 has been extended to September 30th - another whole month of dining out and doing good.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

To see more FOX 26 highlights and menu previews, click here.

Watch more Foodies & Friends by clicking here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.