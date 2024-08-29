Houston Restaurant Weeks - Hearsay
HOUSTON - "Hearsay" is defined as information or opinion that is spread without any authority or confirmation of accuracy. But ask Houston diners and they'll verify this restaurant offers plenty, especially during Houston Restaurant Weeks.
All 4 Hearsay locations are offering brunch, lunch and dinner menus.
LEVI PARK - 3728 Wakeforest Street, Houston, TX 77098
MARKET SQUARE - 218 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77002
ON THE GREEN - 1515 Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77010
ON THE WATERWAY - 20 Waterway Avenue, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Lunch 1st course
The restaurants are open:
Monday - Thursday 11am -11pm
Friday 11am - Midnight
Saturday 10am - Midnight
Sunday 11am - 10pm
Margherita Pizza
There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.
