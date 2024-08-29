Houston Restaurant Weeks - Hearsay

"Hearsay" is defined as information or opinion that is spread without any authority or confirmation of accuracy. But ask Houston diners and they'll verify this restaurant offers plenty, especially during Houston Restaurant Weeks.

All 4 Hearsay locations are offering brunch, lunch and dinner menus.

LEVI PARK - 3728 Wakeforest Street, Houston, TX 77098

MARKET SQUARE - 218 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77002

ON THE GREEN - 1515 Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77010

ON THE WATERWAY - 20 Waterway Avenue, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Lunch 1st course

The restaurants are open:

Monday - Thursday 11am -11pm

Friday 11am - Midnight

Saturday 10am - Midnight

Sunday 11am - 10pm

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Margherita Pizza

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

To see more FOX 26 highlights and menu previews, click here

Watch more Foodies & Friends by clicking here

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.