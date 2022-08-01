Houston Restaurant Weeks begins in record-setting fashion; see participating spots

Houston Restaurant Weeks begins today with a record-breaking number of restaurants participating!

More than 300 of Houston's top restaurants are providing specially priced, multi-course prix-fixe menus for HRW.

"We are bowled over by this year’s response," said Katie Stone, President of the Cleverley Stone Foundation. "Diners will have more than 300 restaurants across the area to choose from and Dine Out & Do Good! This is a significant number and shows us just how much everyone is anticipating HRW."

The charitable event, produced by The Cleverley Stone Foundation and volunteers, runs five weeks long from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5.

During those 36 days, diners who enjoy brunch, lunch, or dinner are helping to give back to the largest fundraiser of its kind in the country, where participating restaurants will make donations to the Houston Food Bank based on their HRW sales.

The 2022 meal prices, and donation amounts are as follows:

From fine dining to casual neighborhood restaurants, diners can sample some of the best Houston’s culinary scene has to offer.

Some participating restaurants may require reservations, although walk-ins will be accepted at most locations.

Diners can visit the HRW website to see the restaurants and their respective menus or see the full list below:

