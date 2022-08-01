Houston Restaurant Weeks begins in record-setting fashion; see participating spots
HOUSTON - Houston Restaurant Weeks begins today with a record-breaking number of restaurants participating!
More than 300 of Houston's top restaurants are providing specially priced, multi-course prix-fixe menus for HRW.
"We are bowled over by this year’s response," said Katie Stone, President of the Cleverley Stone Foundation. "Diners will have more than 300 restaurants across the area to choose from and Dine Out & Do Good! This is a significant number and shows us just how much everyone is anticipating HRW."
The charitable event, produced by The Cleverley Stone Foundation and volunteers, runs five weeks long from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5.
During those 36 days, diners who enjoy brunch, lunch, or dinner are helping to give back to the largest fundraiser of its kind in the country, where participating restaurants will make donations to the Houston Food Bank based on their HRW sales.
The 2022 meal prices, and donation amounts are as follows:
From fine dining to casual neighborhood restaurants, diners can sample some of the best Houston’s culinary scene has to offer.
Some participating restaurants may require reservations, although walk-ins will be accepted at most locations.
Diners can visit the HRW website to see the restaurants and their respective menus or see the full list below:
- 51fifteen Cocktails and Cuisine
- 5411 Empanadas
- 93 Til
- Acadian Coast
- Acme Oyster House
- Alice Blue
- Ambrosia
- Amerigo’s Grille – The Woodlands, TX
- Arnaldo Richards’ Picos Restaurant
- Artisans Restaurant
- Astor Farm to Table
- Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse – Clear Lake
- Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse – Southwest Houston
- Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse – The Woodlands
- B.B. Lemon
- B&B Butchers & Restaurant
- Babin’s Seafood House – Katy
- Babin’s Seafood House – Woodlands
- Back Table Kitchen & Bar
- Backstreet Cafe
- BAJA SUR FRESH MEX + TEQUILA BAR
- Barcelona Restaurant and Lounge
- Bayou & Bottle
- BB’s Tex-Orleans- Briargrove
- BB’s Tex-Orleans- Cypress
- BB’s Tex-Orleans- Energy Corridor
- BB’s Tex-Orleans- Heights
- BB’s Tex-Orleans- Katy
- BB’s Tex-Orleans- Kingwood
- BB’s Tex-Orleans- Oak Forest
- BB’s Tex-Orleans- Pearland
- BB’s Tex-Orleans- Tomball
- BB’s Tex-Orleans- Upper Kirby
- BB’s Tex-Orleans- Webster
- Bisou Continental Cuisine
- Bistro 313
- Bistro 555
- Bistro Le Cep
- Bistro Menil
- Black Walnut Cafe – Cinco Ranch
- Black Walnut Cafe – Conroe
- Black Walnut Cafe – Memorial
- Black Walnut Cafe – Rice Village
- Black Walnut Cafe – The Woodlands
- Black Walnut Cafe – Vintage Park
- Blanco Cocina + Cantina
- Bloom & Bee
- Blue Onyx Bistro
- Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
- Brasserie 19
- Brasserie du parc
- Brennan’s of Houston
- Brenner’s Steakhouse
- Brenner’s Steakhouse On the Bayou
- BRIX Restaurant
- Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
- Cadillac Bar
- Cafe Benedicte
- Café Rabelais
- Calavera Mexican Kitchen
- Caracol
- Carrabba’s – The Original on Kirby
- Carrabba’s – The Original on Voss
- Casa Do Brasil
- Cascabel Mexican Vegan
- Chengdu Taste Houston
- Chivos
- Churrascos Memorial City
- Churrascos River Oaks
- Churrascos Sugarland
- Churrascos Woodlands
- Ciro’s Italian Grill
- City Cellars HTX
- Coltivare Pizza & Garden
- Common Bond Brasserie
- Copenhagen
- Coppa Osteria
- Craft burger
- Craft Pita
- CRISP wine-beer-eatery
- d’Alba Garden Oaks
- da Gama Canteen
- Daily Gather
- Dak and Bop 18th Street
- Damian’s Cucina Italiana
- Dario’s Steakhouse and Seafood
- Davis St. at Hermann Park
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
- Del Frisco’s Grille
- Downtown Aquarium Houston
- Eddie V’s – CityCentre
- Eddie V’s- West Ave
- El Big Bad
- El Meson Spanish Restaurant
- El Topo
- Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
- Étoile Cuisine et Bar
- Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine
- Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill – Dairy Ashford
- Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill – Galleria
- Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill – I 10
- Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill – Katy
- Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill – Sugarland
- FIG & OLIVE Tasting Kitchen & Bar
- Figo Sugo
- Fiori
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – The Woodlands
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, City Centre
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, River Oaks
- FLORA
- Fratellis Ristorante
- Fuad’s Restaurant
- Gatsby Steakhouse
- Giorgio’s Bar & Table, and on the Patio @ Hotel Granduca
- Grace’s on Kirby
- Gratify Neighborhood Bistro
- Grotto
- Grotto Downtown
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Memorial
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Midtown
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Sugar Land
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Willowbrook
- Hando
- Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace
- Harold’s Tap Room
- Harris County General Store Barbecue Company
- Hearsay Market Square
- Hearsay on the Green
- Hearsay on the Waterway
- Hugo’s
- III by Wolfgang Puck
- Indianola
- J-Bar-M Barbecue
- Joyce’s Seafood & Steaks
- Kanau Sushi
- Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
- King Ranch Texas Kitchen
- Kiran’s
- Kirby’s Steakhouse
- KISS Houston
- Kokai Sushi and Lounge
- KP’s Kitchen
- La Fisheria
- La Griglia
- Landry’s Seafood House
- Le Colonial
- Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette – Memorial City
- Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette – San Felipe
- Loch Bar – Raw Bar & Elixirs
- Lucille’s
- Lulu’s
- Lynn’s Steakhouse and Seafood
- MAD HOUSTON
- Maison Pucha Bistro
- MAIZE RESTAURANT
- Marais
- Margaux’s Oyster Bar
- Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse
- Mastrantos
- Mastro’s Ocean Club
- Mastro’s Steakhouse
- Max’s Wine Dive
- Max’s Wine Dive – Montrose
- McCormick & Schmick’s – Downtown
- McCormick & Schmick’s – Town & Country
- McCormick & Schmick’s – Uptown
- Melting Pot
- Merlion Restaurant
- Merus Grill
- Morton’s Grille
- Morton’s The Steakhouse – Galleria
- Morton’s The Steakhouse – Houston Downtown
- Mozambik
- Musaafer
- New York Eatery
- Nona’s italian grill
- NoPo Café, Market & Bar
- Oporto Fooding House & Wine
- Osso & Kristalla
- Ouisie’s Table
- Ouzo Bay – Mediterranean Kouzina
- Palace Social
- Pane e Vino Ristorante Italiano
- Pappas Bros. Steakhouse (Downtown Houston Exclusively)
- Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse
- Patagonia Grill & Cafe
- Pearl and Vine
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Baybrook
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Champions
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Katy
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Memorial City
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – River Oaks
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Sugar Land
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – The Woodlands
- Phat Eatery
- Piatto Ristorante
- Post Oak Grill
- Prego
- Proper Rose Garden
- Radio Milano Bar
- Rainbow Lodge
- Rattan Pan-Asian Bistro
- Relish Restaurant & Bar
- Rim Tanon
- Rocos Grill & Smokehouse Food Truck
- Roka Akor
- Roma Ristorante
- Roost Restaurant
- Roots Wine Bar and Restaurant
- Rosalie Italian Soul
- Saigon House FM1960
- SAL Y PIMIENTA KITCHEN
- Saltgrass – Baytown
- Saltgrass – Conroe
- Saltgrass – Cypress
- Saltgrass – Downtown Houston
- Saltgrass – East Freeway
- Saltgrass – Humble
- Saltgrass – Katy
- Saltgrass – Katy Freeway
- Saltgrass – Meyerland
- Saltgrass – North Freeway
- Saltgrass – Pasadena
- Saltgrass – Pearland
- Saltgrass – Shepherd
- Saltgrass – Sugar Land
- Saltgrass – SW Freeway
- Saltgrass – Webster
- Saltgrass – Woodlands
- Savoir
- Seasons 52 Houston City Centre
- Seasons 52 Westheimer
- Shula’s Steak House
- Silom Station
- Songkran Thai Kitchen
- Sorrento Ristorante
- Sorriso
- Sorriso Italian Kitchen
- Southern Yankee Crafthouse
- State Fare Kitchen & Bar – Memorial City
- State Fare Kitchen & Bar – Sugar Land
- State Fare Kitchen & Bar – The Woodlands
- Sushi King
- Terrace 54 Bar + Table
- Thai Cottage Bellaire
- Thai Cottage Greenway
- Thai Cottage Katy
- Thai Cottage Pearland
- Thai Cottage Sugar Land
- Thai Cottage Webster
- Thai Cottage Westheimer
- Thai Cottage Woodlands
- The Annie Café & Bar
- The Barking Pig
- The Butler House
- The Capital Grille City Centre
- The Capital Grille- Galleria
- The Chef’s Table
- The General Public
- The Grove @ Discovery Green
- The Lucky Italian
- The Nash
- The Nines Thai Cuisine
- The Oceanaire Seafood Room
- The Original Ninfa’s Uptown
- The Palm
- The Rustic
- The Rustic Post Oak
- The Tasting Room Wine Cafe
- THE WHEEL KITCHEN
- Thirteen Restaurant By James Harden
- Tony’s
- Toro Toro
- Tourao Brazilian Churrasqueria
- Trattoria Sofia
- Traveler’s Table
- TRES "Tacos, Tequila y Todo"
- TRIBUTE at The Houstonian
- TRIS
- Upper Kirby Bistro
- Urban American Kitchen
- Urban Eats
- URBE
- Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage
- Verandah Progressive Indian Cuisine
- Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse
- Vino & Vinyl – Supper Club
- Warehouse 72
- Weights + Measures
- Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar – The Woodlands
- Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar – Friendswood
- Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar – Katy
- Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar – Stafford
- White Elm Brasserie
- Wild Oats
- Willie G’s Seafood
- Wunsche Bros Cafe And Saloon – Spring/Champions/The Woodlands
- XiaoLongKan Hotpot
- Xin Chao
- Xochi
- Yi Peng Thai Dining
- Zammittis Italian Ristorante
FOX 26 is one of Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022 sponsors.