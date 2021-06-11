Houston ranked highest number of dog bites against US postal workers

Houston is known for a lot of things but having the highest number of reported dog attacks against U.S. postal workers is certainly something worth avoiding.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, more than 5,800 postal employees reported being attacked by dogs in 2020.

"Raising awareness about dog bite prevention and how to protect our letter carriers as we deliver the mail is paramount," said USPS Acting Employee Safety and Health Awareness Manager Jamie Seavello. "Dogs are instinctive animals that may act to protect their turf and that why’s it’s important to inform the public about this campaign."

This news comes just in time for National Dog Bite Awareness Week, which starts Saturday.

