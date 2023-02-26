Houston is known as a citadel for several things like music, food, and of course, diversity, but now we can add crafting to that list.

RELATED: Pinspiration: DIY craft studio with wine, beer bar makes for creative hang out

A new study by LawnStarter looked at 200 of the biggest cities in the U.S. and examined several factors including access to crafting supplies, community, as well as the number of workshops.

The data led researchers to rank Houston as the 5th best city for crafting. In fact, Houston had the best number of national craft chain locations, the 4th biggest number of arts and craft festivals, and the 10th most number of meetup groups.

Right behind Houston was Austin as the 6th best city for crafting. Both cities were the only ones in Texas to be in the top ranking.

New York took the title of the very best city for crafting, while Moreno Valley, California was ranked the least, ahead of Grand Prairie, Texas.

SUGGESTED: Bayou City Art partnering with several local nonprofits ahead of 2023 festival

For a complete look at the reports and how other cities compared, click here.