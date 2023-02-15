Bayou City Art partnering with several local nonprofits ahead of 2023 festival

Bayou City Art Festival is coming back to Houston and recently announced its six nonprofit partners for 2023.

The annual festival will be held at Memorial Park on Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recently, the Bayou City Art Festival celebrated its 50-year-anniversary with Memorial Park.

This year, the six nonprofit partners, who will benefit from a portion of the proceeds, provide volunteers and have the option of hosting a crafting station in what organizers have dubbed an "Active Imagination Zone."

Bayou City Art Festival 2022 (Photo courtesy of Padgett Group)

The six nonprofit partners benefiting from the Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park 2023 include:

"With a long history of supporting art education and providing unique art experiences in Houston, we are pleased to again give back directly to the Houston nonprofit community through our partnerships," Kelly Batterson, Executive Director of ACA said in a press release. "Our patrons, sponsors, artists, and volunteers make our local impact possible for the community organizations."

The weekend festival is produced by Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA) and will feature two entertainment stages, a food truck park, and beverage stations for guests to enjoy.

Bayou City Art Festival 2022 (Photo courtesy of Padgett Group)

Attendees will also be able to breathe in Houston’s iconic Memorial Park while experiencing the festival’s wine garden, craft beer garden, and Art Bar.

For the ultimate art lover, Bayou City Art Festival will offer a limited availability VIP Hospitality Lounge presented by Frost Bank, which will include complimentary light bites, beer, wine, and other refreshments.

To learn more about Bayou City Art Festival, and purchase tickets, click here.