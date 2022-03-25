Bayou City Arts Festival celebrates 50 years at Memorial Park

Bayou City Art Festival is back!

Beginning Friday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27, the Bayou City Art Festival will be returning to Memorial Park to celebrate 50 years, providing support for local nonprofits and promoting expanded access to art education throughout the Greater Houston area.

According to their website, "300 artists from every corner of North America, representing 19 different disciplines, will once again join together with tens of thousands of art-loving patrons in Houston for three days full of art, music, food, and entertainment."

Organizers say while there is no parking at Memorial Park, there will be a shuttle, which you can find details about on their website.