35th Annual Art Car Parade returns in person after two years

Nearly 300 cars will participate on April 9 at the 35th Annual Art Car Parade.



The festivities will kick off at Ion Houston with dozens of cars that will be included in one of Houston’s favorite parades.

The parade will take to Allen Parkway and downtown Houston. Hundreds of thousands of people will line the streets to witness some of the world’s most creative works of art on wheels.

The best part, it's free and open to the public!



