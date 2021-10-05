Pinspiration: DIY craft studio with wine, beer bar makes for creative hang out

Pinspiration is a do-it-yourself craft studio with a wine and beer bar.

The studio was inspired by the popular visual discovery engine Pinterest.

There are Pinspiration locations across the United States, but there are only two in Houston. One is located on Yale Street in the Heights, the other in Kingwood.

They have pro ects you can choose from or you can bring your own idea and they will provide everything you need to create.

The owners say they want to remove any barriers that might hold you back from being creative and give you a space to relax and let the creativity flow.

Pinspiration offers wine, beer and light bites, including a DIY cupcake.

One of their biggest attractions is the splatter room, where you truly are the artist.

For more information, click here.