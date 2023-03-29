Some people when they're sick, choose to not go to the doctors, but what about the people that simply cannot afford to?

A new report from HelpAdvisor.com analyzed 177 cities in the U.S. to find metro areas, where residents had the greatest difficulty affording doctor appointments.

Four metro areas with the greatest financial inability were all found in Texas, with Houston coming out as the 2nd worst. In fact, the state accounted for five of the top six metro areas overall.

Here's a list of the cities that had the highest percentage of residents who needed to see a doctor, but could not afford an appointment:

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX - 17.0%

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX - 16.3%

El Paso, TX - 15.9%

Fort Worth-Arlington, TX - 15.9%

Lafayette, LA - 15.6%

San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX - 15.2%

For a complete look at the full report and the data, click here.