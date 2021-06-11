Houston Public Works launches new website to 'engage' with residents

article

In an effort to promote transparency and collaboration with residents on various projects in the city, Houston Public Works launched a new website Friday.

The site is titled ‘Engage Houston,' and like its eponymous title, the goal is clear: to keep Houstonians in the loop with projects around the city as well as encourage public input.

"Whether you have 5 minutes or lots of time to share, you can learn about what projects are in your neighborhood and help make our community the greatest city in the world," the website reads.

Additionally, the site gives residents the opportunity to look into how Public Work's looks to further Houston's already booming city through various restoration projects. This is similar to another website by Public Works called Build Houston Forward, which focuses on maintaining and improving Houston's streets and drainage systems.

With this new website, residents can make an account and not only follow project developments but can also provide feedback.

"Engage Houston will give Houstonians real-time information and points of contact for questions related to improvement projects," Houston Public Works Director, Carol Haddock said in a statement. "This website has streamlined how we deliver information and receive feedback from the community."

To learn more about ‘Engage Houston,’ click HERE.