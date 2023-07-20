Someone in California has finally won the massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot, but Texas also had some big $1 million winners.

Four tickets sold in Texas, including one in Houston, matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number in Wednesday night’s drawing.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The winning numbers for the drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and Powerball 24.

The Texas Lottery reports the $1 million tickets were sold at these stores:

- Big Shot located at 9780 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77036. Not a quick pick.

- Rise N Stop #2 located at 15610 N State Highway 123, San Marcos, TX 78666. Quick pick.

- Mushi’s 3, 103344 IH 37 Pleasanton, TX 78064. Not a quick pick.

- Racetrac #2478 30 North FM 548 Forney, TX 75126. Not a quick pick.

The Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million, and the next drawing is Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $720 million for the next drawing on Friday night.