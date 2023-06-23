Thousands of people are still left without power following Wednesday's severe storms, and CenterPoint believes they'll be done restoring power to customers completely by Sunday.

According to CenterPoint, as of 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday, there were about 35,000 customers without power across the greater Houston area. As of 3:30 p.m. CT, the number has dropped to more than 29,000 customers.

The company says they have been working since Wednesday night to make repairs to the transmission and distribution system. More than 300,000 customers experienced power outages on Wednesday.

CenterPoint stated, "The company anticipates making significant progress by the end of today, with more than 70% of customers currently without power due to Wednesday’s storm expected to be restored."

The areas with the greatest concentration of outages reported were in Greenspoint, Cypress, Bellaire and Humble.

CenterPoint says because of substantial infrastructure and equipment damage, work to restore power to the hardest hit areas is expected to be "substantially" complete by Sunday.

Customers without power past today will be provided with an updated estimate on restoration information, the company says.

Click here to see CenterPoint Energy’s outage tracker.

For a list of cooling centers from Houston's Office of Emergency Management, click here.

Report any downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment to CenterPoint at 713-207-2222.