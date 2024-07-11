In response to ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Beryl, the Astros Foundation and Cheniere Energy are organizing a crucial water and ice distribution drive. Scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Minute Maid Park's Union Station (501 Crawford Street), the event aims to deliver essential resources directly to those in need.

What's Available

During the distribution, attendees will receive a 16 lb. bag of ice for cooling needs and a case of water generously donated by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Chick-fil-A Houston will contribute meals to ensure sustenance, complemented by fresh fruit from the Houston Food Bank to provide nutritional support. Additionally, the American Red Cross will offer hurricane relief items to aid in ongoing recovery efforts.

Community Support and Participation

Media coverage of the event will highlight the collaborative efforts of key stakeholders, including Paula Harris, Astros Senior Vice President of Community Affairs and Executive Director of the Astros Foundation, and Wendy Craven, Director of Global Corporate Giving at Cheniere Energy.

Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.