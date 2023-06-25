Houston police warning citizens about rise in online dating-related crimes

The Houston Police Department took to Twitter on Sunday to remind citizens looking for love to remain vigilant when using those online dating apps.

Officials said, "With the rise in online dating-related crimes, it's crucial to remain cautious and vigilant."

Here are just some warning signs to look for, so you can stay safe, according to Houston police.

1. Suspicious photos - If you come across a profile with pictures that seem too good to be true, this is a major red flag. Quite often, impersonators use photos that they steal from the Internat or stock photos.

2. Avoiding video chat and public meet-ups - If they are not wanting to reveal their identity, it's time to start questioning their intentions.

3. No verification - Always look for verification. On most dating apps, there is a process in verifying profiles for your safety, but always remain vigilant.

4. Excessive love & compliments - If someone you just met online showers you with excessive love, it could be a tactic to manipulate you.

5. Trust your instincts and know the status of your relationship

If you notice any red flags, take a step back and reconsider your interactions and remember to report any suspicious activity to your local law enforcement.