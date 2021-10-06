Houston police to provide update on investigation into Alexis Sharkey's death

Houston police will provide an update Wednesday on the investigation into the death of 26-year-old social media influencer Alexis Sharkey nearly a year ago.

A Houston Police Department homicide detective will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. FOX 26 will livestream the update.

PREVIOUS: Authorities identify woman found dead on side of road in west Houston

Sharkey’s body was found in west Houston along the side of a road in the 1000 block of Red Haw Lane around 8:30 a.m. November 28.

At the time, authorities said she had no visible wounds.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences later ruled her death a homicide due to strangulation.

Advertisement

RELATED: Alexis Sharkey's death ruled a homicide by strangulation