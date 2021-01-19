Alexis Sharkey's death ruled a homicide by strangulation

The death of Alexis Sharkey, 26, was ruled a homicide due to strangulation by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

The naked body of Sharkey was found in the ditch of a sparsely populated road off I-10 in west Houston.

RELATED: Mother of Alexis Sharkey describes fight to get custody of the Instagram influencer’s body

Sharkey’s close friend Chelsea Turnbow told FOX 26 about the moment she learned something was wrong.

"Tom, which is her husband, texted my boyfriend," said Turnbow. "11 p.m. is when my boyfriend John called Tom and said, What’s going on, Tom? And he said, 'Me and Lex got into an argument, and she left. I don’t know where she went. Can you just please let me know if you know anything.'"

Advertisement

RELATED: Surveillance video could give clues on how influencer’s body ended up in Houston ditch

Hours later at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday a body was found four minutes from Sharkey’s apartment.