Houston police: Suspects forced women into SUV, made them withdraw money

Police need the public’s help to identify two suspects in a robbery and kidnapping in Houston.

The incident began around 11:50 p.m. May 3 in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 3000 block of Audley.

Police say the women were talking in the parking lot after eating at the restaurant when a maroon SUV pulled up near them and two men got out.

Authorities say the men, armed with handguns, demanded their property and then forced them into the SUV.

According to police, the suspects drove the women to an ATM and forced them to withdraw money, but the suspects wanted more and had to wait for a bank to open.

The suspects drove the women to a hotel and made them stay overnight, police say. The men reportedly took turns staying up through the night to watch the women.

Police say the suspects drove the women to a bank the next morning where one woman was forced to go inside and withdraw money. Authorities say she complied because she was afraid they would hurt the other woman.

After she returned to the vehicle with the money, police say the suspects drove them to another location and made one woman sell both of their cell phones at a kiosk machine.

The suspects then dropped the women off in the 100 block of W. Gray and fled the scene.

Police say the suspects did not physically harm the women during the incident.

One suspect is described as a Black male, in his late 20s to early 30s, and 5’9" to 5’11" tall. The second suspect is described as a Black male, in his 20s, 6 feet tall, with a thin build.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

