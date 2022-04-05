Houston police: Officers shot suspect who ran over man, stabbed another

A knife-wielding man was shot by Houston police after he ran over and killed a construction worker, drove into a Montrose apartment building, and then stabbed another man, HPD says.

The suspect and the man who was stabbed were both taken to the hospital. The construction worker died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The deadly incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Buffalo Park Drive at Allen Parkway.

Police say the suspect carjacked a construction worker, and then ran over the construction worker who was walking away.

Authorities say the suspect crashed the pickup truck into the apartment building’s office and then entered the office.

A front desk employee was able to get into a secondary office and barricade himself inside.

Police say the suspect then got back into the pickup truck and crashed into the secondary office, trying to get to the employee.

At that time, another man walked into the office, and the suspect stabbed him in the back, police say.

The suspect then left the office, and walked down the street. Officers approached him.

Authorities say he was given verbal commands to drop the knife, but he charged at police. According to HPD, two officers discharged their weapons.

The suspect was shot at least twice. He was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery.

The man who was stabbed was also taken to the hospital. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the apartment building is about 30% occupied, and there is no additional threat to the community.

"This is a beautiful complex, and it could have happened anywhere in our city. I want us to hang together," Chief Finner said. "This is a senseless incident. I don't know what the motivation is, if you can even describe it, what would motivate somebody to do this."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police have not released the identities of the suspect or the victims.