One man was hospitalized in critical condition after a police shooting in north Houston early Friday morning.

Houston Police Department officers responded to 501 Greens Road after reports of a family disturbance. A man in the family was armed when officers arrived.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 501 Greens Road police shooting (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

It is unknown if the man shot at officers, but police say two officers fired their weapons during an exchange.

The man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

HPD is investigating the shooting.