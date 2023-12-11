Houston police sergeant relieved of duty after being arrested for DWI

A Houston Police Department Sergeant has been relieved of duty after being arrested for DWI on Saturday, officials said.

According to a statement from the Houston Police Department, Sergeant Kevin Tabora was arrested.

Authorities said, "as is standard protocol, he (Tabora) has been relieved of duty pending an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division."

Tabora is assigned to the Downtown Patrol Division and was sworn in as an officer in December 2011.

The statement continued saying, "HPD holds its officers to the highest standard and will take appropriate action up to, and including, termination."