Houston Police searching for suspects wanted in aggravated robbery

A Houston woman is now talking about a brutal attack at a Chevron gas station that was caught on camera.

The victim, Chloe Rubio says it was unwarranted.

“All I remember is that I’m standing right at my door, it's open and she swings,” said Rubio. The assault took place at a gas station off of Elgin and Scott during daytime hours.

Rubio Tells FOX 26, she had pulled up to the gas station when she spotted two of her siblings. “As I pulled up. At another gas pump was my two sisters. We were talking at a distance. There were two other cars on the side who assumed that we were talking to them.”

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is now asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspects responsible for the aggravated robber with a deadly weapon.

The victim and her mother were able to walk away with their lives, but know the confrontation could have turned deadly.

Police say, during the assault, one of the suspects pulled out a loaded gun and told Rubio that she would be shot because she was in their neighborhood.

Rubio says the attack was random and unwarranted.

She says, as the assault was taking place there were many people watching but no one was willing to help or call 911.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org