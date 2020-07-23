Houston police searching for missing endangered person

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing endangered person.



Authorities are looking for Marcos “McCoy” Rodriguez, 61.



Rodriguez was last seen in the 11600 block of Filaree Trail in Houston on July 17 around 2:30 a.m.

Rodriguez is 5’6” tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/mostly bald hair.



He was last seen wearing a brown cap, blue t-shirt, khaki shorts, and black Nike slides with a red swoosh.

Authorities said that Rodriguez is in need of medication.



Anyone with information concerning Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.