Galveston drowning: 20-year-old Dickinson woman drowns near rock jetty

A 20-year-old Dickinson woman drowned near a rock jetty in Galveston over the weekend.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol, they received a call for a missing swimmer around 12:30 a.m. at Tower 47, near the rock jetty.

Numerous authorities responded and quickly found the woman floating face down on the east side of the rock jetty.

Galveston Island Beach Patrol then entered the water and brought the woman back to shore.

CPR was immediately started on the woman, who was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Officials stated that witnesses reported the woman either jumped or fell into the water on the west side of the rock jetty and appeared to have started to swim around the area. That's when the witnesses lost sign of the woman and called 911.

No further information was released by authorities.