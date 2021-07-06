Expand / Collapse search

Houston police locate missing elderly person

Quingtao He

HOUSTON - UPDATE: The Houston Police Department is reporting that Qingtao He has been located. 

----------------

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing elderly person. 

Authorities are looking for 83-year-old Qingtao He. 

She is 4'11" tall, 110 pounds, and gray hair. 

Police said she was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of Lorrie Drive. 

If you have seen or know where she is, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (832) 394-1840. 
 