Authorities need your help locating a 20-year-old man last seen in Houston and is said to be autistic and nonverbal.

Officials are searching for 20-year-old Felix Lam.

Felix was last seen on Sunday night around 6 p.m. leaving the 10500 block of Beechnut Street in Houston.

If you know where Felix is contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840 and refer to case #973842-23.