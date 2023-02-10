article

The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects involved in at least four smoke shop robberies.

Officials said all of the robberies occurred on the morning of February 7.

The first robbery occurred at 1544 Westheimer Road, the second at 10255 North Freeway, the third at 5069 FM 1960 West in Harris County, and the last at 11030 Bissonnet.

Authorities said in all four of the robberies, the suspects entered the business, pulled out handguns, and demanded money from the registers.

The suspects also filled up their backpacks full of merchandise in the smoke shops.

Also, in a few of the robberies, officials said the suspects became aggressive and assaulted the employee by striking them with their handguns and closed fists.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, thin build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and wore sandals.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, thin build, wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, gray pants, and wore Crocs.

The final suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, medium build, wearing a red hoodie, and blue jeans tennis shoes.

If you have any information on who the suspects are, contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. Your information could lead to a cash reward.