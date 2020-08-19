Houston Police search for three suspects in fatal shooting

Houston Police Department homicide investigators are asking for help in their search for three suspects wanted in a fatal shooting.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday, Aug. 17, around 9:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Greens Road.

The victim was 30-year-old Reynolds Lott, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance footage from the shooting

The three suspects authorities are looking for are black males.

Upon further investigation, Houston Police discovered Lott had been driven by private vehicle to a motel at 431 Rankin Road after the shooting.

The suspects fled the scene shortly after the shooting. If you know the identity of the suspects you can reach out to Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.