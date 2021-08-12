Houston police release video from deadly shooting of man by officers in July

Houston police released body camera footage on Thursday from the deadly July shooting of a man by HPD officers.

Police identified the man who was shot by officers on July 14 as David Salinas.

RELATED: Suspect killed following officer-involved shooting in SE Houston

The police department identified the two officers who discharged their duty weapons as Officers N. Garcia and M. Salazar, assigned to the Gang Division. Neither officer was injured.

The video released on Thursday included the two officers' body-worn camera footage of the incident. The police department also released body-worn camera footage from other responding officers.

Note that the videos can be graphic and contain strong language. They can be viewed by clicking here.

The shooting occurred around 7:35 p.m. July 14 near I-45 South and Monroe Road.

According to the police department, members of the HPD Vice Division advised officers with the HPD Gang Division Crime Reduction Unit that they needed a vehicle stopped in regards to an investigation that they were conducting.

HPD says the officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by Salinas, but he fled. Police say his vehicle became disabled when he struck a pole as he attempted to make a U-turn under the Gulf Freeway.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to HPD, the officers gave Salinas verbal commands to show his hands, and Officer Salazar told him to stop reaching. Police say Salinas kept reaching down inside of the vehicle, and Officer Salazar and Officer Garcia discharged their duty weapons, striking Salinas.

Paramedics transported Salinas to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The police department says a gun was found on the driver-side floorboard of Salinas’ vehicle.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents in the city limits, the case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Advertisement

"HPD conducts thorough investigations into officer-involved shootings. These typically require investigators to interview multiple witnesses, view numerous hours of video footage and analyze a significant amount of forensic evidence. It is important to note that we are in the very early stages of the investigation, and we continue to process additional evidence as it is collected, analyzed and reviewed," HPD Assistant Chief Belinda Null said when the footage was released on Thursday.