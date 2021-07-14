Suspect killed following officer-involved shooting in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston on Wednesday evening.
Details are very limited but Houston police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Gulf Freeway and Monroe Boulevard.
Police said a suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
