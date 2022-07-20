Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
6
Red Flag Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 10:30 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County

Houston police release new photos of car wanted in deadly home invasion

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
article

(Source: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - Police released new photos of the vehicle wanted in connection to a deadly home invasion in northwest Houston in June.

Julian Castro, 31, was shot at a home in the 6500 block of Thornwall Street around 6:30 p.m. on June 6.

Police described the suspects as four, young Black men with their faces covered who were seen in a black or gray hatchback, possibly a Toyota Prius, with dark rims. At least one seat reportedly had a pink cover on it.

(Source: Houston Police Department)

According to police, the suspects reportedly approached a resident who was outside the home and forced the resident inside the house.

While inside, the resident of the home said the four suspects ransacked the house, found Castro lying in his bed, and shot him. The suspects left the house in the vehicle described above.

RELATED: Police search for suspects after deadly home invasion in NW Houston

The Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and took Castro to an area hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Castro's family has increased the Crime Stoppers reward to $10,000.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or you can speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.