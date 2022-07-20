Houston police release new photos of car wanted in deadly home invasion

article

Police released new photos of the vehicle wanted in connection to a deadly home invasion in northwest Houston in June.

Julian Castro, 31, was shot at a home in the 6500 block of Thornwall Street around 6:30 p.m. on June 6.

Police described the suspects as four, young Black men with their faces covered who were seen in a black or gray hatchback, possibly a Toyota Prius, with dark rims. At least one seat reportedly had a pink cover on it.

(Source: Houston Police Department)

According to police, the suspects reportedly approached a resident who was outside the home and forced the resident inside the house.

While inside, the resident of the home said the four suspects ransacked the house, found Castro lying in his bed, and shot him. The suspects left the house in the vehicle described above.

The Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and took Castro to an area hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Castro's family has increased the Crime Stoppers reward to $10,000.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or you can speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.