Victim killed in home invasion in NW Houston, police investigating

Houston police are searching for several suspects following a deadly home invasion in northwest Houston on Monday evening.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 6500 block of Thornwall Street.

Police said one victim was outside working on his vehicle when he was approached by three to four Black males.

Authorities said the Black males forced him inside the residence where they separated the two victims.

Once the victims were separated, police said one the victim that was already inside the house was shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the three to four Black males were seen leaving the house and getting into a black or charcoal gray Prius with pink seat covers.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, and it's unknown if anything was taken.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.