Father of three shot in the head during home invasion, survives; suspects still on loose

Houston police say a man was shot in the head during a home invasion Monday night and survived. Investigators are now searching for at least two suspects involved.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Monday on the 12700 block of Coulson Street in east Houston.

47-year-old Arturo Pena and his teenage son, Eric, were inside their home when Houston police say two armed suspects barged in and shot Pena in the head. The bullet grazed his head and went through the front of his house.

Investigators said Eric hid in a room and was unharmed.

Pena was rushed to the hospital Monday night and released back home the following morning with stitches.

"Today is my second chance. I'm happy to see the light of another day," said Pena.

Pena is a father to three children.

"I opened the door, and he told me nothing, he only shot me. I don’t know what happened. He didn't tell me nothing, only tell me, where's the money?" Pena said.

Pena said one of the suspects held a pair of jeans up to his bleeding head while making demands for money at the same time.

"The other guy who shot me, he took the pants and put them to my head," Pena said.

Authorities initially believed Pena's trucking business, Pena's Transport, was the reason the suspects targeted his home. However, Pena said he'd never seen the men before.

"I don’t know what he was looking for. He only takes my phone and my wallet and that’s it. I had maybe $200 in my wallet," Pena said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

HPD said there were at least two suspects involved. Investigators are currently searching for a Hispanic man wearing a hoodie and a mask and tall Black man, who was unmasked.

Anyone with information is urged to call HPD's Robbery Division or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.