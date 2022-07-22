Houston police release body-worn camera video of man who was 'covered in blood,' fatally shot

article

The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera video following a deadly officer-involved shooting last month in southwest Houston.

The incident occurred on June 22 around 11:30 a.m. on the 6700 block of Landon Lane.

When officers responded to the scene, they learned a male suspect forced his way into a home and assaulted the elderly residents.

It all started when an unidentified man went to the home "beating on the door." He appeared to be "covered in blood," and claimed he was being chased, authorities said.

While inside the home, authorities said, the suspect obtained knives from the kitchen.

That's when a next-door neighbor, armed with a gun, also entered the home in an attempt to help the homeowners.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the homeowners and neighbor in the bedroom struggling with the suspect.

The homeowners stated to police that the suspect took possession of the neighbor's weapon.

The report stated the officers gave repeated verbal commands to the suspect to drop the weapon, however, he pointed the weapon in the direction of officers.

Fearing for their safety and the safety of the people inside the home, the officers fired their duty weapons and the suspect was struck more than one time.

The officers attempted to provide first aid on the suspect until paramedics arrived. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

One person inside the home was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and was treated and released.

The incident remains under investigation.